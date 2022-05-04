ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $162.59 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

