ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,948 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

Shares of GLPI opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.45%.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

