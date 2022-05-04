ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

