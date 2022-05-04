ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,815,950 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

