abrdn plc Acquires 1,104 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

OFC stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

