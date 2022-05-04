abrdn plc Sells 3,374 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.25. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

