abrdn plc Decreases Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

