abrdn plc Purchases 1,841 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 102,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after buying an additional 82,749 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,762,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 52,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.19). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 160.61%.

In other news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

