Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.43% of Asana worth $60,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASAN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.90. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,250,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,227,500 and have sold 29,692 shares valued at $1,635,729. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

