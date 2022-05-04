Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,551,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 93,342 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $59,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,315,000 after purchasing an additional 349,762 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,067,000 after acquiring an additional 271,768 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,858,000 after acquiring an additional 253,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,691,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,502,000 after purchasing an additional 91,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

HBI stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.