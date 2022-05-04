Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.82% of Lumentum worth $62,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Lumentum by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Lumentum by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Lumentum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.91. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.37.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

Lumentum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.