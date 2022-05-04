Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,739 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Catalent by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $123,782,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Catalent by 136.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,324,000 after acquiring an additional 778,781 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTLT opened at $99.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.76.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

