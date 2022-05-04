Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 21,099 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,099 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

MRO stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

