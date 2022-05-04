Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 36,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,046,822 shares.The stock last traded at $5.99 and had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COOK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. Traeger’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 15.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Traeger by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 403,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Traeger during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 160,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Traeger by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

