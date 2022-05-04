WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 50,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 831,770 shares.The stock last traded at $5.80 and had previously closed at $5.89.

MAPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its position in WM Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after purchasing an additional 392,041 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in WM Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 301,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

