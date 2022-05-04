WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 50,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 831,770 shares.The stock last traded at $5.80 and had previously closed at $5.89.
MAPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.77.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its position in WM Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after purchasing an additional 392,041 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in WM Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 301,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
