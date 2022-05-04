Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,073 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,582,000 after buying an additional 57,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $326.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.63. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.47. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

