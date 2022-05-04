Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,324 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

