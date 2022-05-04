Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196,814 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,413,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
