Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 984,800 iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 984,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,536,000. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 2.0% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 196,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 75,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after buying an additional 70,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59.

