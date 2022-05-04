Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,399 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $254,526,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after acquiring an additional 323,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $78,839,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Compass Point reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.61.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $123.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.32. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.80 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.