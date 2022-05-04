First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,692,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,249 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $109,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 617,768 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 205,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 71.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Hovde Group downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

