Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.34%.

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($115.79) to €112.00 ($117.89) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($101.05) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($84.21) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Sanofi from €121.00 ($127.37) to €127.00 ($133.68) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

