Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 339 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,921,000 after acquiring an additional 218,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

