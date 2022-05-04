Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,980 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,599 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after buying an additional 5,107,044 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $772,503,000 after purchasing an additional 520,592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $375,248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,321 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,178,979 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $291,648,000 after purchasing an additional 881,951 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.77.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

