Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 394 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NJR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,747,000 after purchasing an additional 320,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 99.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1,462.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 828,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,001,000 after acquiring an additional 65,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 393.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 55,860 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NJR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.81.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.