Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 329,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,173,000 after buying an additional 2,039,041 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 340,622 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,866,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.29 and a 52-week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.