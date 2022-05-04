Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $937,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.15 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $406.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $439.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.92.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
