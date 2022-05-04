Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $47.49 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,490,000. Deere & Company comprises approximately 3.7% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.53.

Deere & Company stock opened at $389.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.