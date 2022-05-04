Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $1.06 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

CSCO opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.87 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $207.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

