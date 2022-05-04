Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,303 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 140.15% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

