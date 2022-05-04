Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 441 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $207,275,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,475,000 after buying an additional 226,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 194,106 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $10,679,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,455.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.88, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.37. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWST. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 13,431 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $1,154,663.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.