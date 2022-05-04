Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 8,516 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,053,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $154.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.09. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $150.44 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

