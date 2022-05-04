Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,854 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,643,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $122.86 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.