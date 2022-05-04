Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,948.82.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,447.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,277.41 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,523.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,604.86.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

