Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 505 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after buying an additional 19,297 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 140,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 36,470 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

MOO stock opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $88.04 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

