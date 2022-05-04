Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.80 and a one year high of $170.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.33.

