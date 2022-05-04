Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $7.88 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Sanofi by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 19.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 44.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($84.21) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

