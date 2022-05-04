Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,959 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517,880 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,117 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

