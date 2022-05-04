485,043 Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Acquired by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 485,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,381,000. CNA Financial accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of CNA Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 358.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE:CNA opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.07). CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.20%.

CNA Financial Profile (Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.