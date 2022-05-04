Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 210,340 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.35%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.