RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 117.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 440.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.33. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.07 and a 1 year high of $316.77.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

