Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,014,000.

Shares of PWB opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $82.28.

