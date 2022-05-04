Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $24.92 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 296,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,918,000. Charles Schwab makes up 2.0% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $986,000. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 291,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $65.73 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.79.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $11,044,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 564,966 shares valued at $50,790,989. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

