Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $19.08 Million in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 722,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 1.44% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBDQ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,343,000 after purchasing an additional 66,138 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 948,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 393,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 185,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period.

IBDQ opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $27.11.

