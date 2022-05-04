Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 558,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,062,000. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.6% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 62,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

