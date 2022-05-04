Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after buying an additional 2,202,223 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,045,000 after buying an additional 3,246,209 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,102,000 after buying an additional 91,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,503,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

