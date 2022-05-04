Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,028,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

