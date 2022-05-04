Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,614,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 764.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 245,389 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,520,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 152,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 787,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 150,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

