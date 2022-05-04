Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 679,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,117,000. Pfizer comprises 3.2% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

