Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 216,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

